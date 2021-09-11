Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 33.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

