Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704,170 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 407,598 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 11.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $355,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,585,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

