Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Tops $36.52 on Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.52 or 0.00080960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $62,287.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00059479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00160755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.