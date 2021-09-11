SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $40,894.00 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $40,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

