SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 2,537,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

