Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Purchases 24,749 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $18.32 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.