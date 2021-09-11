Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.50. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 563 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPRO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 91,773 shares of company stock worth $1,625,239 in the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

