SPINDLE (SPD) Price Down 35.5% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $505,787.31 and $748.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.75 or 1.00019970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00887946 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.00442432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00318476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00081537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005822 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

