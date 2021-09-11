Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.