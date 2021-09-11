SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of SWTX opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock valued at $79,596,274. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 119.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 195,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 134,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

