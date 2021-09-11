SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $76.90 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

