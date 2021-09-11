St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STJPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.