Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 222,189 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

