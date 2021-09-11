Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,752 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $56.87 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

