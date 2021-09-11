Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $598.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $610.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

