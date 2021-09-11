Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after acquiring an additional 759,195 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $21,740,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $13,346,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter.

TBT opened at $17.41 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

