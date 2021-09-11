Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $401.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.56 and its 200-day moving average is $428.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

