Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 3,020 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.