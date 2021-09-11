Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

NFLX opened at $598.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day moving average of $524.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

