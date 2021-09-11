stETH (Lido) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $257.32 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,260.98 or 0.07155518 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $257.32 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00067033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00132309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00183667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,543.73 or 0.99935852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.37 or 0.00876334 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.96 or 0.00903957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

