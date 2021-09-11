Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

