Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires 64,461 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 1.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 104,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,848. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $553.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.