Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys 13,600 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bancorporation comprises about 3.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,743. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

