Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys 63,600 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.28% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 294,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,048. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

