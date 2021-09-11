Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 447,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

