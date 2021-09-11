Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

48.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stitch Fix and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25 ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus target price of $60.06, suggesting a potential upside of 64.63%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.02%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than ThredUp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.28 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -55.27 ThredUp $186.01 million 9.36 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Summary

ThredUp beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

