Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 112,844 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 523,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

