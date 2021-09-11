Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 71,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.