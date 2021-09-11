Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,621 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 145,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. 3,546,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

