Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 14,737 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,448,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,768,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. 74,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,289. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36.

