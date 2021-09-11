Strong Hits One Day Volume of $9.85 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $469.55 or 0.01047681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $64.92 million and $9.85 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00126174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00183245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.27 or 1.00220889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.63 or 0.07063250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00855049 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.