Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.3-$61.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.11 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,006. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

