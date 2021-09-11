Sun Life Financial INC Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.0% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AVB stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.55. The company had a trading volume of 488,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.98. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

