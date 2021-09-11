Sun Life Financial INC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 5,105,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,800. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,165 shares of company stock worth $27,032,204 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

