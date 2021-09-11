Sun Life Financial INC Sells 342 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 29.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 147.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 436,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

