Sun Life Financial INC Sells 551 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

