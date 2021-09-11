Sun Life Financial INC Sells 665 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

CL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

