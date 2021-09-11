Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.79

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.79 and last traded at C$65.58, with a volume of 853833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

