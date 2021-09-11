Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.