Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Trading Down 4.1%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 150,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,286,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Support.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

