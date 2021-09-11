Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Trading Down 4.1%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 150,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,286,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.
