Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Trading Down 4.1%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 150,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,286,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Support.com alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Support.com in the second quarter worth $2,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares in the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.