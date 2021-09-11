Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,318,000 after buying an additional 47,237 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $345.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $399.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

