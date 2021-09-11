Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 558 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $357.51 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day moving average of $373.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

