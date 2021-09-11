Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVNLY. Societe Generale lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 159,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,911. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

