Swiss National Bank Has $12.75 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of BlackLine worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 16.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BlackLine by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 39.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

