Swiss National Bank Has $13.11 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of NOV worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 139.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.09 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

