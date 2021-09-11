Swiss National Bank Has $13.94 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

