Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

