SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the lowest is $5.18 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 19.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.