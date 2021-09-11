Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $42.04

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $43.12. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.